AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — National Democratic and liberal groups are pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into Maine ahead of 2018 races.
The groups want to help Democrats regain ground and influence political redistricting in the traditionally independent leaning state. State voters on Tuesday will pick which Democrats and Republicans face off in the race for governor, Legislature and the Second Congressional District.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage is term-limited from running again, while Democrats have 74 seats in the 151-seat House and 17 seats in the 35-seat Senate.
Maine’s Democratic Party on Wednesday reported a $104,000 contribution from a national group working to elect down-ballot Democrats.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
- Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal VIEW
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Adam Cote last week blasted $192,500 in attack ads partly funded by an out-of-state group that has endorsed his primary opponent Attorney General Janet Mills.