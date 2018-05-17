MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Florida LGBTQ organization founded in the aftermath of the PULSE nightclub shooting rescinded an employment offer to an Alabama lawmaker on Thursday after a social media post speculating about the Alabama governor’s personal life.

The One Orlando Alliance announced it has retracted a job offer to Patricia Todd, Alabama’s only openly gay lawmaker, to become the group’s new executive director.

Chairwoman Jennifer Foster in a statement said Todd showed a “lapse” in judgment despite a “well-established record of outstanding service to the community.”

“The Board affirms that Ms. Todd’s comments are not aligned with the values of One Orlando Alliance,” Foster said.

Todd wrote on social media this week regarding Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, “Will someone out her for God’s sake.”

Ivey, in a statement issued by her campaign, responded that it was a “disgusting lie.”

“It’s false. It’s wrong. It’s a bald faced lie,” Ivey said.

Todd’s comments came after Ivey, responding to criticisms from a Republican primary challenger, said she did not personally agree with the “agenda” of another LGBTQ organization that had received a state grant.

Todd did not immediately respond to a voicemail and email requesting comment.

Todd announced earlier this year that she was not seeking re-election to the Alabama House of Representatives this year, and was moving to Florida to take the job with One Orlando.