CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An LGBT advocacy group has asked the Casper City Council to pass an anti-discrimination resolution.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that council members embraced the group’s request on Tuesday, with Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco saying that the resolution would be a step in the right direction.
Attempts to pass an anti-discrimination bill through the state Legislature have failed. During past efforts, multiple religious leaders have spoken out against such a measure, saying a law was not the answer.
At the same time, other cities and towns in Wyoming have established resolutions or ordinances to promote equal rights and opportunities for LGBT residents.
Council members agreed to continue discussing the matter at another upcoming work session.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com