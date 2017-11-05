LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district says its superintendent is doing a top-notch job and boosting his pay to more than $200,000.

Lexington County School District One said in a statement Sunday that it’s giving Gregory Little a nearly 3 percent raise in line with what other administrators in the district are getting. Little also gets more vacation days, an increase in his monthly car allowance and an extra year on his contract.

School Board Chairwoman Debra Knight says Little exceeded expectations in his first year as superintendent. She praised him for improved employee morale, getting staff and community input when hiring principals and pushing for bus driver salary increases.