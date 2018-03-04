LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s second-largest city is receiving more than $1 million from the federal government to help improve its affordable housing options.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says Lewiston is getting $1.3 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grants Program. Lewiston is the first city in the state to receive the grant.

Collins says Lewiston’s downtown affordable housing stock was mostly built more than 100 years ago and is in need of being repaired or replaced. She says the HUD grant will help the city revitalize.

Lewiston’s childhood lead poisoning rate is three times the state. Older housing stock is more at risk of having lead paint than new housing. Collins says HUD’s investment will also held address that issue.