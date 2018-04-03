TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is making it clear he isn’t trying to win the Democratic nomination for Florida governor by being the most liberal candidate.

While speaking with a small group of Florida State University students on Tuesday, Levine made several references to being a moderate.

He acknowledged that he once considered running as an independent but that he is committed to the Democratic Party. He also said he’s a human first and will consider any idea from either political party if it’s a good one.

Levine told the students, “I’m pro-people, and I’m pro-business.”

Levine faces former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessman Chris King for the nomination to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

Republicans running include Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.