SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Detectives are searching for the rightful owners of letters dating back to the 1800s and other old items found among what they say were heaps of stolen property in a California storage unit.
Sacramento County sheriff’s officials say the memorabilia includes an edition of Vermont’s Rutland Herald newspaper published in 1945, reporting the death of Adolf Hitler. A 1963 Sacramento Bee newspaper announces the death of President John Kennedy.
The Bee reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2yrfjKU) that handwritten letters from the 19th century were among the stash.
Sgt. Shaun Hampton says he’s never seen items so old during an investigation. He says the department is hoping to get the pieces to the owners, so they’re not stored in a sheriff’s evidence locker.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Authorities didn’t say what led detectives to the storage unit.
___
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com