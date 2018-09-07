VATICAN CITY (AP) — A 2006 letter from a top Vatican official confirms that the Holy See received information in 2000 about the sexual misconduct of now-resigned cardinal in the United States, lending credibility to bombshell accusations of cover-up at the highest echelons of the Catholic Church.
Catholic News Service on Friday published the letter from then-Archbishop Leonardo Sandri to the Rev. Boniface Ramsay, a New York priest.
Ramsay first informed the Vatican in a November 2000 letter about former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s misconduct with seminarians from Seton Hall University.
Sandri’s letter, dated Oct. 11, 2006, sought Ramsay’s recommendation for a former seminarian, but it also references the priest’s 2000 letter.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires VIEW
- Times grants anonymity to administration official for essay VIEW
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82 VIEW
- Trump officials cry 'Not me!' as he fumes over NYT column WATCH
- Gatekeeper to the president: Madeleine Westerhout, age 27
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano cited the existence of the letter in his accusation that Pope Francis and Vatican officials before him covered up for McCarrick.