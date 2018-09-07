Share story

By
The Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A 2006 letter from a top Vatican official confirms that the Holy See received information in 2000 about the sexual misconduct of now-resigned cardinal in the United States, lending credibility to bombshell accusations of cover-up at the highest echelons of the Catholic Church.

Catholic News Service on Friday published the letter from then-Archbishop Leonardo Sandri to the Rev. Boniface Ramsay, a New York priest.

Ramsay first informed the Vatican in a November 2000 letter about former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s misconduct with seminarians from Seton Hall University.

Sandri’s letter, dated Oct. 11, 2006, sought Ramsay’s recommendation for a former seminarian, but it also references the priest’s 2000 letter.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano cited the existence of the letter in his accusation that Pope Francis and Vatican officials before him covered up for McCarrick.

The Associated Press