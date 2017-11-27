ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A devastating fungus disease that kills oak trees has been found again in Schenectady County, where it first appeared nine years ago.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says oak wilt has been found in a suburban neighborhood and the Sanders nature preserve in the town of Glenville. The disease made its first appearance in New York in 2008 in another Glenville neighborhood, prompting removal of about 100 trees to prevent its spread.

State officials have quarantined the diseased areas, prohibiting removal of oak wood or firewood of any species.

The fungus spreads through tree roots or by beetles. It can kill red oaks in a few weeks. There is no treatment.

The disease has also been detected in Brooklyn, on Long Island and in Canandaigua in Ontario County.