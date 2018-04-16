FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians have less than a week left to register to vote in next month’s primary election.

The deadline to register is April 23. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says county clerks’ offices statewide will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. local time on the deadline. She says mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 23.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must be a U.S. citizen, be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day, be at least 18 years old on or before the general election, not be a felon and not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Grimes says voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information no later than April 23.