BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Preliminary numbers from the state show that fewer emergency teacher certifications have been issued in areas of teacher shortages this year in North Dakota compared to last year.

The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board released data showing that there were 25 alternate licenses distributed for the 2017-2018 school year. Those licenses were issued through an emergency measure that allows people without a teacher license to teach for a year.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that, that compares to the 83 such licenses issued during the 2016-2017 school year.

The newspaper reports it’s unclear why the numbers dropped, but it could stem from North Dakota’s new law that increased teacher flexibility and federal legislation that loosens regulations on teacher licensing.