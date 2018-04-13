BEND, Ore. (AP) — For the first in more than a decade, there will be a change at the top of Les Schwab Tire Centers.

CEO Dick Borgman announced his retirement Thursday, effective at the end of June. Chief financial officer Jack Cuniff takes over July 1.

The Bulletin reports the private, Bend-based company expanded aggressively during Borgman’s 11-year run, going from 179 tire center locations to nearly 500.

The company employs about 7,000 people in Oregon and other Western states.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com