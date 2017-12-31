AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says lawmakers tasked with finding tens of millions of dollars to fund a Medicaid expansion must also consider the potential return of $51 million in federal funding spent on the operation of a state psychiatric center.

Gov. Paul LePage told The Associated Press he expects federal officials will soon send a letter to Maine seeking action on the return of the $51 million.

Federal officials demanded the return in June.

LePage has blamed lawmakers for continuing to spend federal funds despite concerns raised since Riverview Psychiatric Center was decertified in 2013.

Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services spokesman Aaron Smith said the agency is working with the state and reviewing the state’s request to reconsider its decision.