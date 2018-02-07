AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage is pushing for legislators to pass a bill that would protect elderly residents from tax lien foreclosures.

The Kennebec Journal reports the Republican spoke to the Joint Standing Committee on Taxation on Tuesday about the proposed law. Under the proposed measure, a town official would meet with homeowners to discuss alternatives before a foreclosure becomes complete. The bill also mandates municipalities pay homeowners the balance of a property’s value following foreclosure.

Republican Rep. Matthew Pouliot says he’s concerned the bill would force tax assessors into giving financial advice. Democratic Rep. Gay Grant says the committee needs more information about the issue.

The committee voted to table the matter in order to have more time to work on the bill.

