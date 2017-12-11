AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says he’s trying to come up with proposed spending cuts to pay for voter-approved Medicaid expansion but says “it’s a big reach.”

Gov. Paul LePage told The Associated Press “the money has got to be in the bank” before Maine expands Medicaid to thousands of people at a $54.5 million price tag. LePage didn’t detail what cuts could pay for expansion, but previously pushed for cuts to Medicaid eligibility and social assistance programs.

The Legislature’s appropriations committee is to meet Wednesday to discuss revenue forecasts and Medicaid expansion. LePage’s administration declined an invitation to attend the meeting and will instead answer questions in writing.

The governor demanded Monday that lawmakers quickly fund expansion and comply with his list of conditions, including addressing reimbursement rates for in-home care.