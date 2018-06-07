Share story

By
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration is appealing a judge’s order that requires Maine to take a step to expand Medicaid as voters demanded in 2016.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton appealed the ruling Thursday.

A judge ordered the governor’s administration to submit a plan to the federal government by June 11.

Advocacy groups sued in April to force LePage to submit the plan, which is the first step to eventually receiving over $500 million a year in federal funding.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The governor has called for lawmakers to fund Maine’s share of the expansion cost under his terms.

Maine in 2016 became the first state where voters used a referendum to approve Medicaid expansion. Expansion could provide coverage to over 70,000 low-income Mainers under age 65.

Marina Villeneuve