AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration is appealing a judge’s order that requires Maine to take a step to expand Medicaid as voters demanded in 2016.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton appealed the ruling Thursday.

A judge ordered the governor’s administration to submit a plan to the federal government by June 11.

Advocacy groups sued in April to force LePage to submit the plan, which is the first step to eventually receiving over $500 million a year in federal funding.

The governor has called for lawmakers to fund Maine’s share of the expansion cost under his terms.

Maine in 2016 became the first state where voters used a referendum to approve Medicaid expansion. Expansion could provide coverage to over 70,000 low-income Mainers under age 65.