Millions of dollars in advertisements blasting schools for teaching critical race theory and assailing corporations like BlackRock for catering to “woke politicians.”

A lawsuit pending before the Supreme Court to reshape how federal elections are conducted. Complaints against President Joe Biden for violating election law and against school districts that allow information to be withheld from parents about children’s gender identities.

These initiatives were advanced in the past year or so by a handful of new or reconfigured conservative groups — each with their own leadership and mission.

Behind the scenes, though, these groups have something in common: They are part of a coalition developed by conservative activist Leonard A. Leo, who until now has been best known for his role in pushing the appointments of conservative judges to the center of the Republican Party’s agenda.

Most of the initiatives were financially supported, or in some cases launched, by an opaque network shaped by Leo and funded by wealthy patrons, usually through anonymous donations that critics call “dark money.”

An investigation by The New York Times of Leo’s activities reveals new details of how he has built that network into one of the best-funded and most sophisticated operations in American politics, giving him extraordinary influence as he pushes a broad array of hot-button conservative causes and seeks to counter what he sees as an increasing leftward tilt in society.

The network represents a dramatic expansion of tactics and focus for Leo, who spent nearly three decades working to pull the judiciary to the right as an executive at the Federalist Society.

While his efforts to put conservatives on the courts found a powerful ally in President Donald Trump, Leo has steered clear of the most virulent strains of Trump’s right-wing populism, as well as his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Among leading political figures, Leo is more aligned with Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who as Republican leader in the Senate has worked with him on judicial nominations and shares an animus for laws restricting the flow of money into politics.

Leo had begun quietly building the new operation in 2016, but its scope and intensity ramped up substantially when he stepped down in January 2020 from day-to-day leadership of the Federalist Society.

The network is made up of a loosely affiliated and evolving set of nonprofit and for-profit entities, through which Leo helps raise money from donors, steers the cash to groups promoting issues he supports and then shapes the resulting initiatives.

To help administer the enterprise, the network’s nonprofits, including the 85 Fund and Concord Fund, have paid millions of dollars in consulting fees to private firms in which he has a financial interest, like CRC Advisors and the BH Group, enriching Leo in the process.

The network’s nine core groups have spent nearly $504 million on policy and political fights, including grants to about 150 allied groups, between mid-2015 and last year, according to an analysis by the Times of tax filings. And his efforts have been turbocharged by a $1.6 billion infusion from a Chicago electronics manufacturing magnate in 2020, giving Leo the cash to match his ambitions going forward.

His expanded effort focuses on a variety of causes, including restricting abortion rights in the states; ending affirmative action; defending religious groups accused of discriminating against LGBTQ people; opposing what he sees as liberal policies being espoused by corporations and schools; electing Republicans; and fighting Democratic efforts to slow climate change, increase the transparency of money in politics and expand voting access.

“The idea behind the network and the enterprise we built is to roll back liberal dominance in many important sectors of American life,” Leo said. “I had a couple of decades or more of experience rolling back liberal dominance in the legal culture, and I thought it was time to take the lessons learned from that and see whether there was a way to roll back liberal dominance in other areas of American cultural, policy and political life.”

Since 2016, the grant-making hubs in his network and the recipients of their money have paid more than $30 million to the firms owned at least partly by Leo, CRC Advisors and BH Group, according to the Times analysis. It shows that he also has been paid more than $2.7 million in personal salary and consulting fees during roughly that time period by nonprofit groups in the network and their grantees, including more than $2.2 million from the Federalist Society, where he remains co-chair.

For those upset by the increasing flow of dark money into politics and rightward drift of the Supreme Court, Leo has become a boogeyman.

In calling for Senate passage of legislation to increase disclosure of dark money spending, Biden singled out Leo last month as the personification of “a serious problem facing our democracy” wherein money “flows in the shadows to influence our elections.”

The ambition, tactics and impact of Leo’s network are illustrated by its campaign to punish some of the country’s biggest corporations for pushing environmental, social and governance causes, known as ESG, that generally align with a Democratic agenda.

The campaign has been pushed by two groups — Consumers’ Research and the State Financial Officers Foundation — that have helped elevate it within the Republican Party. Both groups are clients of CRC Advisors, a firm that Leo co-founded in January 2020.

Consumers’ Research dates to the 1930s, when it focused on identifying and publicizing defective or unsafe consumer products. It had gone largely dormant by the early 2000s, but it was resuscitated a decade later as a Republican-aligned group working partly to topple federal environmental laws, using millions of dollars from donors with connections to Leo.

Among them, according to files obtained in a hack of a foundation and analyzed by progressive researcher Lisa Graves, was Barre Seid, a Chicago electronics magnate. In 2020, Seid donated his company to Marble Freedom Trust, one of the nonprofits controlled by Leo. The trust sold the company in March 2021, reaping more than $1.6 billion in proceeds.

About two months later, Consumers’ Research began an anti-ESG campaign on which it says it has spent nearly $10 million — more than it had spent in the previous seven years combined.

The campaign was launched under the stewardship of Will Hild, a former Federalist Society official who is close to Leo and became executive director of Consumers’ Research in 2020. He would not say where the group’s sudden influx of cash came from. But a person involved in Leo’s network said it provided at least some of the money.

Leo has no formal role with Consumers’ Research, but Hild, in an email, called him an “adviser to the organization.” Leo said “the woke capitalism battle is a very high priority for me, and I am very excited about what Consumers’ Research is doing.”

Consumers’ Research was listed this year as a top donor to the State Financial Officers Foundation, which has helped coordinate efforts by Republican state treasurers to withdraw government pension funds from investment firms that focus on ESG initiatives.

A particular focus of the anti-ESG campaign has been BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which has been at the forefront of an effort to push companies to respond to climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

Consumers’ Research has spent millions of dollars on advertising accusing BlackRock of “propping up Chinese communist leaders,” having a hand in “soaring gas prices” by urging energy companies to divest from fossil fuels and contributing to “outrageous housing prices” by buying up single-family homes as rental properties.

In December, Consumers’ Research sent a letter to the governors of the 10 states with the largest pension fund investments in BlackRock, warning that the firm’s business in China is “putting American security at risk, along with billions of dollars from U.S. investors.”

In August, one of the recipients of the letter, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, and other state officials approved a resolution directing the state’s fund managers to invest to maximize returns, and not to take ESG criteria into account.

In Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Utah and West Virginia, Republican officials have taken steps to pull hundreds of millions of dollars of state government investments from BlackRock, and officials in other states are considering actions against the company.

In Congress, Republicans are pledging hearings and investigations into BlackRock and other companies touting ESG policies next year if they take control of one or both chambers in November.

Brian Beades, a spokesperson for BlackRock, called the campaign “politically driven misinformation,” pushing back on claims about the firm’s involvement in the housing market and climate change efforts. He added, “We are not going to allow dark money actors with a political agenda to stop us from doing the right thing for our clients.”

Leo found his calling while enrolled at Cornell University’s law school, where he formed a chapter of the Federalist Society in 1989. Its mission was to push back on what its founders saw as the leftward tilt of American law schools.

After a clerkship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and a stint helping with the Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Clarence Thomas, Leo went to work for the Federalist Society full time in 1991.

Leo worked with President George W. Bush’s White House, including on efforts to confirm Supreme Court nominees Samuel Alito and John Roberts, both of whom had ties to the Federalist Society. And Leo teamed up with McConnell, then the Senate majority leader, and other Senate Republicans, to oppose the confirmation of President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, who is now serving as attorney general, to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

While Leo was working to keep the seat vacant, he was meeting behind closed doors with Trump, who was then closing in on the Republican presidential nomination. Two months later, Trump would release a list of Supreme Court candidates developed by Leo, a move that McConnell later said “reassured a lot of skeptical Republicans” about Trump.

In 2018, Leo started the Rule of Law Trust, a nonprofit funding hub. In short order, it received $80 million in untraceable cash.

Then, in January 2020, with Trump headed into a reelection campaign, Leo went public as the head of the new network. Around the same time, two other groups that he had worked with on confirmation fights — the Judicial Education Project and a group that had been known as the Judicial Crisis Network — changed their names to the 85 Fund and the Concord Fund. The change seemed to reflect a broadening of their focus beyond the courts.

Leo does not have an official role in the 85 Fund or the Concord Fund, but since the beginning of 2016, they paid more than $7.4 million to the BH Group and more than $41 million to CRC.

Leo’s network has not been shy about taking on critics in Washington, like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who has repeatedly spotlighted him in speeches, including one last month in which he described Leo as “the little spider that you find at the center of the dark money web.”

As Leo has become more prominent, the scrutiny also has hit closer to home. Over the summer, there were weekly demonstrations outside his mansion on the Maine coast.

Leo has called police on the protesters, and his hired security team has filmed participants.

Last month, Leo was spotted along with one of the security guards outside his home where messages had been written in chalk on the street during the previous night’s protest, including “Dirty money lives here.”