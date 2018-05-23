LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver told them that former baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his head when he declined to change the trip’s destination.

Linden police say Dykstra was arrested early Wednesday outside police headquarters after the driver stopped and ran out of the car.

Police say they found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings. A weapon wasn’t found.

The 55-year-old former All-Star is charged with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. He’s been given a summons and is due in court next month.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dykstra has a lawyer.