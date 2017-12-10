LEHI, Utah (AP) — Police in Lehi say two young boys are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in an intersection as they were heading to a church function.

They say the boys are brothers, ages 8 and 11.

Police say the two were waved into the intersection by another vehicle, but were hit by an SUV that was moving at a low rate of speed from a stop.

The SUV driver stopped to help and remained on the scene to speak with police.

The name of the driver and the injured boys weren’t immediately released.

Police say the 8-year-old boy was transported by helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital while his 11-year-old brother was taken by ambulance to a Lehi hospital.

An update on the boys’ condition wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com