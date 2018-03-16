POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Staff of the Legislative Services Division told Montana lawmakers the Legislature’s sexual harassment training and policies are inadequate.

Legal Division director Todd Everts said Thursday the current policy does not make it clear who should receive and investigate reports of sexual misconduct, who should determine the consequences or who has the authority to impose any penalties.

Susan Fox, executive director of the Legislative Services Division, said more training is needed to ensure everyone has the same understanding of what constitutes sexual misconduct.

The Ravalli Republic reports three members of the Legislative Council plan to work with Everts and Fox to review and update the policy.

The Legislative Council will discuss their recommendations at the council’s next meeting in May.

