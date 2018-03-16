POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Staff of the Legislative Services Division told Montana lawmakers the Legislature’s sexual harassment training and policies are inadequate.
Legal Division director Todd Everts said Thursday the current policy does not make it clear who should receive and investigate reports of sexual misconduct, who should determine the consequences or who has the authority to impose any penalties.
Susan Fox, executive director of the Legislative Services Division, said more training is needed to ensure everyone has the same understanding of what constitutes sexual misconduct.
The Ravalli Republic reports three members of the Legislative Council plan to work with Everts and Fox to review and update the policy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
The Legislative Council will discuss their recommendations at the council’s next meeting in May.
___
Information from: Ravalli Republic , http://www.ravallirepublic.com