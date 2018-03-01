SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State officials will set minimum training standards for home care workers, following approval of a measure in the Legislature.

Under the measure, the state Department of Human Services will be required to develop minimum standards of training for in-home care workers, and to make the trainings available throughout the state by 2020.

Workers affected by the measure include home care workers, who care for seniors and disabled adults, and personal support workers, who assist people with intellectual or developmental disabilities or mental illness.

Currently, the state only requires that workers be 18 years old and able to pass a background check.

The measure, SB 1534, was approved on a 57-2 vote in the House, sending it to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.