HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A change may be on the way concerning how drugs are dispensed under Pennsylvania’s worker’s compensation program.

The state House on Monday voted 101 to 92 for a bill that was drawn up in response to reports in the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News about doctors and law firms specializing in worker’s compensation that were operating their own pharmacies.

The bill would direct the Labor and Industry Department to adopt a drug formulary, a proposal strongly backed by the state’s large business groups.

Opponents argue the legislation is too vague and that injured workers are in a special category so shouldn’t be subject to the restrictions of a formulary.

Supporters say formularies are widely used and will provide drugs that are medically necessary.