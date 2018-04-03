NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.

A Senate finance committee passed a bill on Tuesday that would allow for liquor to be sold between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sundays. The measure, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro, would also allow for the sale of wine and spirts on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July and all Sundays during hours authorized by local governments.

The bill moves to a vote by the full Senate. The House is scheduled to vote on the measure on Thursday.