AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A sudden late-night stalemate in the Maine Legislature left dozens of bills in limbo as lawmakers adjourned —including funding for the state’s public schools.

The Legislature was required by law to adjourn Wednesday, but both the Democratic-majority House and Republican-controlled Senate attempted to extend the session via vote. The Portland Press Herald reports the effort was derailed by the House Republican caucus.

At stake is more than $1 billion in general-purpose aid for public schools for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

A statement from the Department of Education indicated the department would have to wait for the Legislature to act.

The Legislature can reconvene to vote on unfinished bills if called back by the governor or Legislature leadership. Otherwise, they will return no earlier than May 1.

