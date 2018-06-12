RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Primary elections in 2020 and future even-numbered years — including presidential primaries — would be permanently moved from May to March in legislation heading to Gov. Roy Cooper for his consideration.

The General Assembly gave final legislative approval to the shift in an overwhelming Senate vote Tuesday. The House and Senate passed slightly different versions in 2017, but no action had occurred for a year.

The legislature moved the 2016 primary to March to attract presidential candidates to visit North Carolina and to be a more significant player in the nomination process. This year’s primary reverted to May.

The bill also would move the candidate filing period for even-numbered year elections from February to December of the previous year. This would apply to candidates for statewide, legislative and local offices.