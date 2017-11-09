CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming legislators are looking at ways to stream more interim meetings in an effort to help interested residents stay current on legislative happenings without having to travel long distances.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities recommended Wednesday that the Legislative Service Office stream all interim meetings in two committee rooms in the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne.

The panel also suggested developing a pilot program for streaming committee meetings held outside Cheyenne in 2018.

LSO Director Matt Obrecht says streaming legislative meetings can be a challenge because some places where the meetings are held lack the technology required.

In addition, Obrecht says his agency likely would need more staff to handle the extra work involved in streaming meetings.

___

