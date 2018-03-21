HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bipartisan group of legislators have approved an amended contract for home care workers across the state.

The state’s General Assembly overwhelmingly approved of the move to provide workers’ compensation and raise wages in a 127-16 vote.

There are around 8,500 home care workers, known as personal care attendants in Connecticut.

Service Employees International Union Local 1199, which represents the workers, says the contract will ensure an increase in workers’ pay to $16.25 an hour by 2020. Most personal care attendants make under $14.25 per hour.

Under the new agreement, elderly and disabled clients will have to pay workers compensation to home care workers who work more than 27.5 hours a week.

Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says the agreement will “provide a more stable workforce,” for the nearly 5,000 consumer employers of personal care attendants.