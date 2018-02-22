SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The leaders of the Oregon House and Senate are asking for a review of laws and policies about workplace harassment at the Capitol.

House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney, both Democrats, on Thursday said they had made the request to the Oregon Law Commission. In a joint statement they said the review “will give us an outside perspective on how we can do better.”

Earlier this month state Sen. Jeff Kruse said he was resigning after an investigation determined he had harassed women in the Capitol building with prolonged hugging, groping and other unwelcome physical contact.

The investigation was one of many in statehouses nationwide following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against men in power since an October expose of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein by the New York Times.