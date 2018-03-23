AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative watchdog in Maine is issuing subpoenas to schools and state education agencies as they probe the state’s response in the cases of two girls who recently died following abuse.

The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability aims to produce a “rapid response” report within months on the handling of the deaths of Marissa Kennedy and another girl, 4-year-old Kendall Chick, who died in December in Wiscasset. The office is also working on a report on Maine’s child welfare system.

The Government Oversight Committee on Friday unanimously approved subpoenas to Bangor and Searsport schools and the Maine Department of Education.