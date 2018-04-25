NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials have confirmed three cases of Legionnaires’ disease, one of them fatal, at an apartment complex in the Bronx.

The New York City Health Department says the three cases occurred within the past year and center on three connected buildings at Co-op City.

Investigators are looking into the building’s internal plumbing. The building does not have a cooling tower.

Officials say the patient that died was very elderly. The other two have been discharged from the hospital.

Symptoms of the disease are similar to the flu. It is treatable with antibiotics.

Officials say there are 200 to 400 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the city every year.