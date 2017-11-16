LAPEER, Mich. (AP) — Mott Community College officials say a type of bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ infections has been detected in the water at the Michigan college’s Lapeer branch.

College officials say no legionella-related illnesses have been documented. Students and staff were notified via email about the bacteria.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Gawthrop says the legionella bacteria detected at the Lapeer campus is among a group of bacteria that contributes to about 2 percent of all Legionnaire’s infections.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the bacteria was detected in August at the college’s Flint and Lapeer campus. September sampling cleared the Flint sites but not the Lapeer campus.

Gawthrop says chlorine water levels were boosted and other steps were taken, but nine of 10 sites sampled at Lapeer last month tested positive for legionella.

