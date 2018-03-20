RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The case of a man accused of murdering his infant daughter took another unusual turn when North Carolina’s appeals court ruled a judge shouldn’t have bypassed a jury to convict him.
Todd Boderick of Charlotte represented himself in 2016 when he and prosecutors agreed to go to trial without a jury after problems selecting the panel.
The judge ruled the case fell under a new legal provision allowing bench trials for felonies. The judge then found Boderick guilty of first-degree murder.
But the state’s appeals court found Tuesday the 2014 state constitutional amendment allowing felony defendants to choose bench trials hadn’t taken effect in time for Boderick’s case. The appeals court ordered a new trial.
An autopsy after the 2012 death of Boderick’s daughter showed injuries from blows or shaking.