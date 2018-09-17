PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A part-owner and operator of medical marijuana dispensaries in Oregon has been sentenced to seven years in prison, marking what a prosecutor called the county’s first federal sentencing of a legal pot business owner for tax crimes.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Matthew Price was sentenced in federal court in Portland on Monday to seven years in prison and was ordered to pay $262,776 to the Internal Revenue Service.
Price pleaded guilty to four counts of willfully failing to file income tax returns in connection with Cannabliss stores.
Price admitted that he didn’t file individual tax returns from 2011 through 2014 for income received from the operation of the dispensaries.
Price must turn himself in on Nov. 1.
Whether he’ll be able to continue in his marijuana business until then, or after prison, will be decided at a hearing Friday.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com