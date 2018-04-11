NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chef Alon Shaya and a company founded by Chef John Besh have settled a legal battle over the use of a name but will soon have competing restaurants in New Orleans.

News outlets reported Wednesday that BRG Hospitality will continue to use the name “Shaya” for its celebrated Israeli restaurant. The company will also have “no further involvement or affiliation” with Chef Shaya.

Shaya was executive chef and part owner of the restaurant until he was fired in September.

A statement says Shaya agreed to have no further involvement or affiliation with Domenica, Pizza Domenica or Shaya Restaurant. However, Shaya will open a new modern Israeli restaurant called Saba about a mile from the Shaya Restaurant.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.