TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A $15 million notice of claim alleges the state of Arizona failed to protect a former foster child who spent 12 years in the home of a man convicted of child sex crimes.
The Arizona Daily Star reports the claim was filed against the Department of Child Safety and Department of Economic Security.
The claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.
It alleged foster father David Frodsham physically and sexually abused the victim and prostituted him to other men.
In 2016, Frodsham was sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sexual abuse and pornography convictions.
Darren DaRonco, a spokesman for the Department of Child Safety, declined to comment on the claim.
The Department of Economic Security didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.
___
Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com