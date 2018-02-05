Share story

By
The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A $15 million notice of claim alleges the state of Arizona failed to protect a former foster child who spent 12 years in the home of a man convicted of child sex crimes.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the claim was filed against the Department of Child Safety and Department of Economic Security.

The claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

It alleged foster father David Frodsham physically and sexually abused the victim and prostituted him to other men.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

In 2016, Frodsham was sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sexual abuse and pornography convictions.

Darren DaRonco, a spokesman for the Department of Child Safety, declined to comment on the claim.

The Department of Economic Security didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com

The Associated Press