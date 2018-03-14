LAS VEGAS (AP) — A group of homeowners is taking the new owners of a Las Vegas-area golf course to trial this week, seeking for the court to enforce a deed restriction on the property.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Grand Legacy Community Association, which represents 351 Henderson homeowners, sued the owners of the Legacy Golf Club last year, arguing the property is restricted from new development until 2038.
Georges Maalouf and Eddie Haddad purchased the gold club for $1.5 million and abruptly closed it in July. It reopened in October.
The attorney for Haddad and Maalouf was unavailable for comment.
The association’s attorney Erika Pike Turner says she is confident that the court will uphold the deed.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com