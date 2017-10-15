CHILPANCINGO, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico say attackers have killed and burned a regional leftist leader, along with his wife, 94-year-old mother-in-law and driver.

Guerrero state security official Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday the deaths of 50-year-old Ranferi Hernandez Acevedo and those with him have been “totally confirmed.” The bodies were found in the township of Ahuacuotzingo in a part of Guerrero disputed by drug gangs. Officials so far have no suspects.

Hernandez Acevedo was a founding member of Mexico’s main leftist faction and headed the Democratic Revolution Party for the state. While serving as a state legislator, he fled into exile after clashing with a governor.

Recently he’s been a key supporter of presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who also broke away from Democratic Revolution to start a new party.