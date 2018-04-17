TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Supervisors in a north Mississippi county have voted to create a position for a second local judge.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that creating a new Lee County Court judgeship will cost local taxpayers about $160,000 a year.
County leaders say they do not expect a tax increase would be needed.
County court jurisdiction includes criminal appeals from justice and municipal courts, civil cases involving $200,000 or less, eminent domain proceedings and all youth court matters.
The only current Lee County judge, Charlie Brett, says that with two judges, one could handle youth court and the other could handle all other matters.