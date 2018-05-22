TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A county school district in Mississippi is proposing tighter security on every campus starting this fall.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that officials suggest putting a law enforcement officer at every school in Lee County.

Salaries, training and equipment for the half-dozen officers would cost more than $1.8 million over five years. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson and Lee County School Superintendent Jimmy Weeks say the county and the schools would split the cost.

County supervisors are considering the proposal but say the budget is tight.

The officers would be certified, would have at least three years’ experience and would have the authority to arrest people.

In addition to providing security during the school day and sporting events, the officers would be the first line of defense in emergencies.