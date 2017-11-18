LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials say a graduate student and lecturer accused of harassing a conservative student will not return to teaching at the school.

The Lincoln Journal Star says a university official confirmed Friday that Courtney Lawton will no longer be employed when her contract ends at the end of the school year.

Lawton was among several people protesting recruiting efforts by the student for Turning Point USA, which advocates for conservative causes and maintains a “professor watch list” of faculty deemed radically liberal. Video of the Aug. 25 protest showed Lawton flipping off the student and referring to her as a “neo-fascist.”

Officials also on Friday confirmed that UNL’s chief communications officer and news director were no longer employed following the release of emails in which they discussed wanting to downplay the incident by having “surrogates” submit op-ed pieces to local media.

