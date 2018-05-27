Nation & WorldSports LeBron James reaches eighth straight NBA Finals; Cleveland Cavaliers beat Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7 Originally published May 27, 2018 at 7:59 pm Updated May 27, 2018 at 8:01 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James reaches eighth straight NBA Finals; Cleveland Cavaliers beat Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7. The Associated Press Next StoryMaryland community heartbroken after second flood in 2 years Previous StoryPolice launch probe after video shows officer punching woman