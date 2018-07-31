With the launch of a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, NBA star LeBron James has joined a long list of celebrities who have sought to leave their mark on education centers in the U.S. and around the world.

James was on hand Monday to welcome children to the I Promise School, built in a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron City Schools. The school launches with a group of third- and fourth-graders and plans to expand to serve first through eighth grades by 2022.

Other celebrities who have been involved in creating schools include NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, singer Tony Bennett and actor Will Smith and his actress wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.