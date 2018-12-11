JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Republican candidate in a disputed Alaska House race is challenging the handling of four ballots as part of an ongoing legal fight over the seat.

Republican Bart LeBon, through his attorney, raised the questions in a court filing that asked that LeBon be reaffirmed the winner.

A recount in the race showed LeBon winning by one vote over Democrat Kathryn Dodge, who last week appealed the outcome to the Alaska Supreme Court.

Dodge argued that two ballots were wrongly excluded, including a ballot with ovals filled in next to both candidates and an “X” through the oval next to LeBon. Her appeal states the ballot was not counted and that it should have been counted for Dodge.

Her appeal also raised residency questions involving two other ballots it claims were wrongly counted.

LeBon’s challenges appear to involve different ballots.

His filing states one had marks touching the ovals next to both names and was counted for Dodge but should not have been counted. Another ballot with marks touching the ovals next to both names also had an “X” over one oval and was counted for Dodge but should not have been counted, the filing states. The filing did not specify whose oval the “X” marked.

LeBon’s filing also states that two absentee ballots were wrongly excluded.

The high court has appointed Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth as a special master to review the ballot questions and issue a report by Dec. 21. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for Jan. 8, one week before the legislative session starts.

The state unsuccessfully asked the Supreme Court to speed the timetable for a decision. The House has struggled to organize a majority for the upcoming session, and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, in an affidavit, said uncertainty in the outcome of this race has complicated those efforts.

An order from the Supreme Court denied the request for a speedier resolution to ensure adequate time to vet the issues raised.