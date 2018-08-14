BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese military says Israeli troops fired six smoke bombs across the border, causing two members of the military intelligence agency to suffer breathing difficulties.
The army’s statement says the incident occurred Tuesday near the village of Rmeish, adding that it also caused a fire that spread to the Israeli side of the border.
The statement said that shortly after the incident, Lebanese troops as well as U.N. peacekeepers and firefighters arrived in the area and extinguished the blaze.
The Lebanon-Israel border has been relatively calm since a 34-day war in 2006 between the Jewish state and the militant Hezbollah group.
