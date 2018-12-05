BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Parliament speaker says Israel has presented no evidence to prove its claims that a network of attack tunnels has been built by Hezbollah across the countries’ shared borders.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission meanwhile said Wednesday it will send a team to Israel to “ascertain facts,” calling for full access to all locations along the border.

The mission said its regular weekly meeting with the Lebanese and Israeli armies discussed Israel’s “activities” searching for suspected tunnels.

The Israeli military Tuesday launched an open-ended operation to destroy tunnels built by Hezbollah it said aimed at infiltrating northern Israel.

Nabih Berri, Lebanon’s parliament speaker and ally of Hezbollah, said Israel offered no “coordinates or information” about the tunnels during the regular weekly meeting. His comments were carried by the National News Agency.