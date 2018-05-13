LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri student graduated this weekend without ever missing a day of school.

The effort paid for Hannah Lowery, who graduated Friday from Lebanon Senior High School. In recognition for her achievement, Lowery received a check from Mid-Missouri Bank for $1,300 — $100 for every year of school. She graduated with a 3.97 GPA

The Springfield News-Leader reports Lowery plans to use the money for college.

Lowery, the daughter of educators, says the only time her streak was nearly broken was in early 2007, when she contracted pneumonia. But a dangerous ice storm caused school was canceled for several days, allowing her to recover.

Lowery plans to major in biology and Missouri State University, where she will also strive for perfect attendance.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com