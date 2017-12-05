Nation & World Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri formally revokes his resignation after consensus deal with rival parties Originally published December 5, 2017 at 3:46 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri formally revokes his resignation after consensus deal with rival parties. The Associated Press Next StoryPolice stepping up traffic enforcement after fatal crashes Previous StoryUkrainian opposition politician Mikheil Saakashvili breaks free from custody, calls for protests against the president.