BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has accused Hezbollah of hindering the formation of a new government six months after parliamentary elections.

At a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday, Saad Hariri said “it’s Hezbollah, full stop,” when asked who was blocking the formation of a government. He says the Shiite militant group bears full responsibility for the consequences, including Lebanon’s flagging economy.

He stopped short of resigning, however, saying there was still an opportunity to bridge the differences.

Hezbollah wants six allied Sunni legislators to be represented in the new Cabinet, a demand rejected by Hariri, Lebanon’s top Sunni leader.

Lebanon held its first parliamentary elections in nine years in May.