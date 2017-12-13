WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City couple whose home was raided by police in a fruitless search for marijuana has lost their lawsuit against Johnson County.
The Kansas City Star reports a federal court ruled Tuesday that Adlynn and Robert Harte of Leawood should not receive any monetary damages for the 2012 SWAT-style raid by deputies looking for a marijuana growing operation.
The Hartes contended that deputies lied to get a warrant to search their home.
Law enforcement targeted the home after Robert Harte and his children went to a hydroponics gardening store. Deputies then took loose tea leaves from their garbage. Deputies said the leaves registered positive for marijuana but they were never submitted to a lab for more definitive tests.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Officers fatally shoot man at Magnuson Park after car chase, Seattle police say
Attorneys for the Hartes say they will appeal.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com