LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Security guards at a Leavenworth middle school will be carrying firearms beginning next week.
The Leavenworth Board of Education voted Wednesday to buy the firearms and other equipment such as handcuffs and Tasers.
The Leavenworth Times reports two retired law enforcement officers who work at Richard Warren Middle School will begin using the equipment when students return to school next week after spring break.
A statement from the board said the officers will be responsible for the equipment and will be certified twice a year with the Leavenworth Police Department.
Leavenworth High School already has an armed school resource officer from the city police department.
___
Information from: Leavenworth (Kan.) Times, http://www.leavenworthtimes.com